Videndum (LON:VID) Price Target Cut to GBX 450 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Videndum (LON:VID – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.28) to GBX 450 ($5.65) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Videndum to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Videndum Stock Performance

Videndum Company Profile

Shares of Videndum stock opened at GBX 282 ($3.54) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £265.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1,175.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 297.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 316.32. Videndum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 260 ($3.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 794 ($9.97).

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

