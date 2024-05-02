Videndum (LON:VID) Price Target Cut to GBX 450 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Videndum (LON:VID – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.28) to GBX 450 ($5.65) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Videndum to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.
Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.
