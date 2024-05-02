Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $775.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $761.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $669.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $399.26 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.15.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

