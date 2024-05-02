Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Newell Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.61.

Shares of NWL opened at $7.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $11.61.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 183,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

