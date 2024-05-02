Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Major Shareholder Aladar Szalay Sells 6,403 Shares of Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 6,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $20,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,249,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,312.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aladar Szalay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Aladar Szalay sold 33,061 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $109,101.30.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Aladar Szalay sold 8,064 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $28,224.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Aladar Szalay sold 14,331 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $50,588.43.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Aladar Szalay sold 48,683 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $171,850.99.

Shares of Genelux stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. Genelux Co. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $40.98.

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Genelux Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Genelux by 250.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Genelux by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Genelux by 516.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Genelux by 89.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Genelux by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Genelux in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Genelux from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

