WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Purchases 21,156 Shares

WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 21,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.42 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.21 ($19,736.32).

WAM Microcap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of micro-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than $300 million.

