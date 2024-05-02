Insider Selling: Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Sells 138 Shares of Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shauna Mcintyre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $253.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.69 and a 52 week high of $331.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. California First Leasing Corp increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.82.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Featured Articles

