John C. Malone Sells 89,951 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

LLYVA stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.