Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Robert W. Baird

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $827,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,478.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 44,050.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 14.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

