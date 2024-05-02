The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Short Interest Update

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 7,070,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,897 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,751 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,793,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,254,000 after purchasing an additional 144,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $813,701,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,453,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,208,000 after purchasing an additional 715,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,757,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,505,000 after purchasing an additional 129,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $56.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

