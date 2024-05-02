Howe & Rusling Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF opened at $237.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $185.74 and a 12 month high of $248.69.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

