Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 8,180 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 21,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 622,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,527 shares in the last quarter.

ASA stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

