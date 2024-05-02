Certuity LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of VB opened at $213.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

