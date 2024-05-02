Norden Group LLC Purchases 766 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Norden Group LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 39.6% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.80.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $200.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.15 and its 200 day moving average is $236.11. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.34 and a 52-week high of $322.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

