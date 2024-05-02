Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Free Report) by 9,202.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,089,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $586.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.63. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.54.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

