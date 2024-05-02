Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Shares Down 20%

Shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 271,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 141,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Rokmaster Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.03.

About Rokmaster Resources

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

