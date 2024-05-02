Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Shares Down 20%

Shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 271,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 141,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Rokmaster Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.03.
About Rokmaster Resources
Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rokmaster Resources
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- About the Markup Calculator
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- How to Use Put Credit Spreads to Catch Falling Knives More Safely
Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.