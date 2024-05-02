Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.4% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,533,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after buying an additional 143,800 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 102,215 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $57.49. 572,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,187. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.97. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

