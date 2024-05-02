Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 23,192 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.23. 3,722,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,249,963. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

