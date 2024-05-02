Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $751,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,754 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 23,730 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,352,000 after acquiring an additional 27,218 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,193,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,948,000 after acquiring an additional 156,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH stock opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.