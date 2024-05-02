Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.5% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $13,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,927,000 after buying an additional 36,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,509,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $692,917,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after buying an additional 58,893 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after buying an additional 85,685 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded down $5.42 on Wednesday, hitting $489.31. The stock had a trading volume of 144,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $374.85 and a 1 year high of $536.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $514.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.03.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.