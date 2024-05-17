Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.210-5.647 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.30%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

