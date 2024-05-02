Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $77.81. The company had a trading volume of 156,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,617. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.89.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

