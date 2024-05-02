One Day In July LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

One Day In July LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 34,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.86. 3,090,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,662,451. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average of $56.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.48 and a 12-month high of $61.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

