Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.5% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $328.29. The company had a trading volume of 388,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,681. The firm has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $246.28 and a one year high of $348.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.92 and a 200 day moving average of $316.24.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

