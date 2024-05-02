Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 6.2% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $36,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,000,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $156.26. 801,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,959. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.33 and a 200 day moving average of $149.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.