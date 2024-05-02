iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.5% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 349.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 64,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $104.58. 1,238,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,090. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.68 and its 200 day moving average is $102.70. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

