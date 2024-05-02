Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,669 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 443.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 3.0 %

HAL stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.36. 3,491,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,034,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

