Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,127 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,759 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 249.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after acquiring an additional 119,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.38. 7,096,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978,445. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average of $57.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

