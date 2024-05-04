Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Issues Earnings Results

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Atomera Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Atomera has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 8,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $49,767.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,518 shares of company stock valued at $110,687. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

