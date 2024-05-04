New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $6.12 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $29,948,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 354.7% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $16,411,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP increased its position in Charter Communications by 51.3% during the third quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,200,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $265.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Bank of America reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

