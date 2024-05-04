BMO Capital Markets Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $575.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DPZ. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Domino’s Pizza from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $516.19.

Shares of DPZ opened at $514.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $475.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

