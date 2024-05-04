BMO Capital Markets Trims Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Target Price to $13.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on COUR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Coursera from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Coursera stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.57. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $425,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,482.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $425,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 532,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,482.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $34,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 240,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,932 shares of company stock worth $8,548,314 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Coursera by 35.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Coursera by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Coursera in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

