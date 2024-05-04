Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $35.66, but opened at $33.01. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 144,955 shares traded.

The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $827.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DFH shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 27,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $849,344.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,323,180.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 27,478 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $849,344.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,407 shares in the company, valued at $51,323,180.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $770,796.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,029,727.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,552,415 over the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Further Reading

