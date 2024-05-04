Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,631 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,251 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 57,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,278,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,677,254. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.41. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

