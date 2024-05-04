Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 9,698.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,480 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.10% of Polaris worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,477,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,993,000 after purchasing an additional 202,794 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 151.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,168,000 after acquiring an additional 255,777 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 366,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 363,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 266,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.27.

Polaris Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $83.92. The company had a trading volume of 604,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,588. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

