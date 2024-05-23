PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Raised by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 109.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in PayPal by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after buying an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,575,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,479,263. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.