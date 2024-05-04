Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 4,474 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $11,265,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,163,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 51.6% during the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 202,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 24,023,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,324,028. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

