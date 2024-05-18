Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Posts Earnings Results

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.25. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $4.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

