Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Trading 13.7% Higher

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.99 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.99 ($0.05). 427,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 176,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.51 ($0.04).

Proteome Sciences Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of £11.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.00 and a beta of -0.02.

Proteome Sciences Company Profile

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. It offers SysQuant provides comprehensive analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; TMT MS2 for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; and TMT MS3, a method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other complex samples where quantitative accuracy is the important factor.

