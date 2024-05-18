UBS Group Begins Coverage on CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CINT. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CI&T from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.21.

Get CI&T alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CI&T

CI&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CINT opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. CI&T has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $455.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. CI&T had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.56 million. On average, analysts predict that CI&T will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in CI&T by 23.0% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CI&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in CI&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in CI&T by 168.7% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 666,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CI&T by 4.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,489 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.