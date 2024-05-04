Douglas Elliman (DOUG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Douglas Elliman to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $214.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Douglas Elliman to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Douglas Elliman Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DOUG opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $128.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.42. Douglas Elliman has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.24.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.