i3 Verticals (IIIV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.520-1.640 EPS.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $91.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.92 million. On average, analysts expect i3 Verticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals Price Performance

i3 Verticals stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.49 million, a PE ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IIIV

About i3 Verticals

(Get Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.