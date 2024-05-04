i3 Verticals (IIIV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.520-1.640 EPS.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $91.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.92 million. On average, analysts expect i3 Verticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
i3 Verticals Price Performance
i3 Verticals stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.49 million, a PE ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 1.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.
