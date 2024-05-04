Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.59. 7,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,538. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55.
About Energy Focus
