Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance
Shares of APWC stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $1.44. 5,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,433. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
