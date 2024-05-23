Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.85

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 176910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Coursera Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 42,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $696,495.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 837,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,640,236.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coursera news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $152,966.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 249,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 42,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $696,495.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 837,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,640,236.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 482,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,395. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Coursera by 43.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,710,000 after buying an additional 7,773,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,804,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,766,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,701 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 158.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,653,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emory University bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at $17,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Stories

