Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.42

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 247177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.87 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is presently -51.85%.

Insider Transactions at Krispy Kreme

In other news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $1,282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,936,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the first quarter worth $154,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 9.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

