ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.74

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ZKH Group in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.30 target price for the company.

Get ZKH Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZKH Group

ZKH Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42.

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.66 million for the quarter.

ZKH Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZKH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZKH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.