ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.08

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.08 and last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 3510233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. LB Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.