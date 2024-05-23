LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.34, but opened at $37.90. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. LiveRamp shares last traded at $36.54, with a volume of 714,231 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RAMP. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at about $915,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,251,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,662,000 after purchasing an additional 44,808 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 179,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in LiveRamp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $149,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

