Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Up to $7.60

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.60, but opened at $8.00. Veradigm shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 41,376 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 14,907.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Veradigm by 10.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

