PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $4.60

Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $4.82. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 13,799 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research report on Wednesday.

PropertyGuru Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

